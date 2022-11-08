Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 1.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enovis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENOV opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $161.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

