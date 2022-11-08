Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $411.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $335,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.