Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE ENV opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $85.79.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Envestnet by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Envestnet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

