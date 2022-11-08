Enzyme (MLN) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $45.54 million and $3.78 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for $22.34 or 0.00111399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000302 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000375 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,309.03 or 0.32569701 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle."

