EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.