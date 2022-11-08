EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

