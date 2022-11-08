EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

NYSE:EOG opened at $145.94 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

