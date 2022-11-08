Equinix (EQIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2022 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $571.00 to $591.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $680.00 to $660.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $732.00 to $704.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $726.00.

10/12/2022 – Equinix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $765.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $635.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $950.00 to $800.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $668.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $716.00 to $571.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $674.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $833.00.

9/14/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.76. 9,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,663. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Equinix Inc alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,420,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

