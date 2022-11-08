Equity Investment Corp Acquires 16,089 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $74,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.00. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

