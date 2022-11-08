Equity Investment Corp Acquires 53,109 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.05% of Unilever worth $61,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

UL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 10,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,894. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

