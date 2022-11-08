Equity Investment Corp Buys Shares of 497,772 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 497,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

