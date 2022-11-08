Equity Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.20% of PPG Industries worth $54,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,675. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

