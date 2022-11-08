Equity Investment Corp Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,351 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 4.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.09% of AT&T worth $129,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 271,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

