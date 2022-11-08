Equity Investment Corp Purchases 6,153 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. 2,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Further Reading

