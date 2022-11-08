Equity Investment Corp Sells 340,686 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340,686 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.41% of OGE Energy worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. 8,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

