Equity Investment Corp Sells 511,299 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Equity Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 511,299 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $86,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Williams Companies by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 25,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,232. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

