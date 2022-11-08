Eric Joseph Williams Sells 590 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 92,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.49. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

