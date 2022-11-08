Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

EL stock opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.71. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

