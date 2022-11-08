Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.64

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 8973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Euronav by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 40.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Euronav by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

