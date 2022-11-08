Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target Increased to €78.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($101.00) to €94.00 ($94.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($103.70) to €91.50 ($91.50) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronext currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $62.20 on Monday. Euronext has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $109.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

