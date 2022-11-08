Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of RE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.84. 8,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,946. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,726 shares of company stock worth $2,014,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,377,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,849.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,489 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

