Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €16.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €16.80 ($16.80) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.91 ($18.91). 617,060 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($32.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.03.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

