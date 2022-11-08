Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

