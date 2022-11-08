eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 28th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 3,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,312. eXp World has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $744,428,125.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $744,428,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,464,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,173 shares of company stock worth $4,039,204. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 142.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 288,029 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 794.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 206,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 183,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 54.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 168,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

