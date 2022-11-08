Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.10.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3,616.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.