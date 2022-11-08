Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.90.
Fabrinet Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.92. 794,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.