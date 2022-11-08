Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.92. 794,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

