Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $17.30 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 160,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 2.2 %

ECL stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.35. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,639. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.