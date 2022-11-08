Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $39.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

