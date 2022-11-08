Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $95,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

