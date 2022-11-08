Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,611,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,611,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 10.13% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $52,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

