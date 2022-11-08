Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 87,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,218,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,835,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. 98,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

