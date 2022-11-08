Fadi Diab Acquires 300,000 Shares of Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1) Stock

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX:CG1 – Get Rating) insider Fadi Diab bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.41.

Carbonxt Group Limited, a cleantech company, develops and markets specialized activated carbon (AC) products to capture contaminants in industrial processes in the United States. It offers powdered activated carbon and AC pellets, which are used in industrial air purification, waste water treatment, and other liquid and gas phase markets primarily for the capture of mercury and sulphur to reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

