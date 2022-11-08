Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63.

About Fair Oaks Income

(Get Rating)

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

