Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63.
About Fair Oaks Income
