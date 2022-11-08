Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.85 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.04). Approximately 7,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($1.96).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

(Get Rating)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

