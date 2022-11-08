Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $168,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,712,592 shares in the company, valued at $80,349,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $168,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,349,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,508 shares of company stock worth $741,131. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

