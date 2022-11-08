FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
FAT Brands Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.
About FAT Brands
