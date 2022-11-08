Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $138.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

