Fidelity National Financial Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.1% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.03. 4,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,753 shares of company stock worth $6,018,249. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

