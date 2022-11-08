Financial Analysis: Giga-tronics (GIGA) vs. Its Rivals

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.04% -12.11% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 346 655 9 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Giga-tronics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Giga-tronics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.53 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.43

Giga-tronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Giga-tronics peers beat Giga-tronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.