Financial Comparison: Aurora Innovation (AUR) & The Competition

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aurora Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s peers have a beta of -5.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -23.14% -21.22% Aurora Innovation Competitors -253.11% -32.59% -7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -1.10 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.64

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aurora Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Innovation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 247 1656 2863 58 2.57

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 217.22%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 44.10%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aurora Innovation peers beat Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.