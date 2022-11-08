Financial Comparison: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) versus Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) and Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Vickers Vantage Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 2 3 3 0 2.13 Vickers Vantage Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.68%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Vickers Vantage Corp. I.

80.4% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 9.47 -$83.89 million ($2.17) -4.08 Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Vickers Vantage Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -220.71% -29.12% -21.12% Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A -4.45% 0.31%

Summary

Vickers Vantage Corp. I beats C4 Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

