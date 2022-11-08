Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 125,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.
Fintech Select Ltd, Company Profile
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
Read More
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.