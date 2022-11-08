First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,078. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

