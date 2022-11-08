First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.28

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $805.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Foundation by 23.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 637,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.