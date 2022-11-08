First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,560 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

