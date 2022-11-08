Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Raised by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $168.56.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Five9 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

