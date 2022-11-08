Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.
Five9 Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.
Insider Activity at Five9
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.