Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

