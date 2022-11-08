Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 6.0 %

FWONK stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. 1,489,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Formula One Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.