Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

Shares of ASML traded up $17.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $500.91. 30,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,521. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.21. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.