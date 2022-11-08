Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,318. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

